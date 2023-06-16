Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports

A bear has reportedly killed a man, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has announced, this morning, June 16, in the Groom Creek area near Prescott.

Multiple witnesses have told the Courier it happened at about 8 a.m. near Goldwater Lake, but that has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Deputies and Game & Fish officials are en route to the location, the YCSO stated.

Preliminary reports are that there is one deceased person; however, details are still to be confirmed, said Kristin Greene of the YCSO, adding that "the bear has been killed so there is no further threat to the community."

Additional information was not immediately available as authorities are still actively working the scene.

Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for more.