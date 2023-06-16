Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
A bear has reportedly killed a man, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has announced, this morning, June 16, in the Groom Creek area near Prescott.
Multiple witnesses have told the Courier it happened at about 8 a.m. near Goldwater Lake, but that has not yet been confirmed by authorities.
Deputies and Game & Fish officials are en route to the location, the YCSO stated.
Preliminary reports are that there is one deceased person; however, details are still to be confirmed, said Kristin Greene of the YCSO, adding that "the bear has been killed so there is no further threat to the community."
Additional information was not immediately available as authorities are still actively working the scene.
Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for more.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- YCSO seeks possible witness in homicide of Coyote Springs man
- Need2Know: Soul Ride Bike Shop re-opens in Prescott under new ownership; Greek Out Take Out in Prescott Valley now offers catering only; PV Chamber of Commerce accepting Excellence Awards nominations
- 23 freight cars, new vehicles heavily damaged in train derailment in northern Arizona
- Prescott Valley man found guilty of vulnerable adult abuse, sexual abuse, molestation of a child
- Rodeo Grounds master plan presentation met with divided crowd
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- BLM implements seasonal fire restrictions in central Arizona due to increased risk
- TownPlace Suites Hotel coming to Prescott Valley’s downtown area
- PVPD issues alert for Prescott Valley Level 3 sex offender Juan Miguel Calderon
- Barbecue grill left on ignites structure fire in Williamson Valley’s Talking Rock
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: