Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward for information in homicide case
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide.
On Monday, May 29, the victim Grant Griffiths, 58, was found dead in his home on Spurr Lane, in the Coyote Springs subdivision. Evidence at the scene supports that Griffiths was the victim of a homicide that occurred sometime during the evening of Sunday, May 28. YCSO detectives are exploring every avenue to solve this crime to include enlisting the public’s assistance.
To that end, Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
