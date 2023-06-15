OFFERS
Obituary: James (Jim) Mayes

Originally Published: June 15, 2023 9:38 p.m.

James (Jim) Mayes passed away peacefully on June 13, 2023, at the age of 90 at his home in Prescott, Arizona, where he resided with his daughter and son-in-law.

Jim was born in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania. He was an avid golfer. He graduated from Penn State University on a golf scholarship and was the Captain of the golf team. He also participated in intramural wrestling, swimming and football at PSU.

After college he joined the USAF in 1956 (active duty and reserves) ultimately obtaining the rank of Captain. After his tour of duty, he then became a small business owner.

He was a sweet man with a cute sense of humor who was adored by many. He was a devoted father who will be missed.

Jim is survived by his daughter Dee Landry, son JC Mayes, son-in-law Mike Landry, daughter-in-law Christine Mayes, granddaughter Katy Mayes and sister-in-law Ellen Walker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Maggie’s House Hospice who took great care of him in the end. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

