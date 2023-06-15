Obituary: E. Joan Greene

Ethel Joan Greene passed away at Yavapai Regional Medical Center on June 11, 2023. She was known to everyone as Joan. She was from Lincoln Park and Wayne, New Jersey, and recently moved to Prescott, Arizona. Joan was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Lincoln Park and also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 279.

She was an accomplished artist and graphic arts designer with a major publishing firm. Joan was a graduate of the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts. She attended the Parsons School of Design, the New York School of Visual Arts, and the New York School of Printing. She was presented many awards during her career, including from the American Institute of Graphic Arts, the NY and NJ Art Directors Club, Publishers Weekly, Silver Burdett Presidential Citation and PIA Graphic Awards Competition.

Private services to be held. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.