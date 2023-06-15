Obituary: Albert Stanton Hoster

Al was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and passed to his next life from Prescott, Arizona, June 11, 2023. He was the son of Dr. Herman and Margaret Hoster.

Al was U.S. Army Medical Service Helicopter pilot, Viet Nam, then continued flying for the Army until his discharge. He continued to help his military buddies as a successful therapist at the Vet Center Dept. of V.A. until retirement.

Al so wanted to live and now he does, whole and complete, no more misery or pain. He loved his religion and its people along with any good people he met. He was an avid hiker, loved walking, and Chocolate Chip Cookies.

He is preceded in passing by the love of his life, wife Debby Hoster and two infant babies Andrew and Samuel Hoster. He is survived by his loving wife, Karyl Fehlman- Hoster, loved and revered brother Fred Hoster, cherished sons Adam and Benjamin Hoster, and four beloved grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 16, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1101 Sandretto Dr., Prescott, followed by graveside service with Military Honors at Heritage Memorial Park, Dewey. Please visit heritagemortuary.com to sign Al's online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.