Obituary: Albert Stanton Hoster
Al was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and passed to his next life from Prescott, Arizona, June 11, 2023. He was the son of Dr. Herman and Margaret Hoster.
Al was U.S. Army Medical Service Helicopter pilot, Viet Nam, then continued flying for the Army until his discharge. He continued to help his military buddies as a successful therapist at the Vet Center Dept. of V.A. until retirement.
Al so wanted to live and now he does, whole and complete, no more misery or pain. He loved his religion and its people along with any good people he met. He was an avid hiker, loved walking, and Chocolate Chip Cookies.
He is preceded in passing by the love of his life, wife Debby Hoster and two infant babies Andrew and Samuel Hoster. He is survived by his loving wife, Karyl Fehlman- Hoster, loved and revered brother Fred Hoster, cherished sons Adam and Benjamin Hoster, and four beloved grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 16, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1101 Sandretto Dr., Prescott, followed by graveside service with Military Honors at Heritage Memorial Park, Dewey. Please visit heritagemortuary.com to sign Al's online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- YCSO seeks possible witness in homicide of Coyote Springs man
- Need2Know: Soul Ride Bike Shop re-opens in Prescott under new ownership; Greek Out Take Out in Prescott Valley now offers catering only; PV Chamber of Commerce accepting Excellence Awards nominations
- 23 freight cars, new vehicles heavily damaged in train derailment in northern Arizona
- Prescott Valley man found guilty of vulnerable adult abuse, sexual abuse, molestation of a child
- Rodeo Grounds master plan presentation met with divided crowd
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- BLM implements seasonal fire restrictions in central Arizona due to increased risk
- TownPlace Suites Hotel coming to Prescott Valley’s downtown area
- PVPD issues alert for Prescott Valley Level 3 sex offender Juan Miguel Calderon
- Barbecue grill left on ignites structure fire in Williamson Valley’s Talking Rock
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: