Worship News: June 15, 2023

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of June 15, 2023:

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Join us in rejoicing the resurrection of our Lord. You will be welcome in our small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ. 10 a.m. Sunday service. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org “As a Church, we believe in fathers. We believe in “the ideal of the man who puts his family first.” We believe that, “fathers and mothers are obligated to help one another as equal partners.” We believe that far from being superfluous, fathers are unique and irreplaceable.” - Elder Christofferson

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer as our guide and inspiration. Renew your faith! Services: 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion; 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer, and 4 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong. We are your traditional Anglican Church.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Celebrate Father’s Day with us. This Sunday Pastor Nate’s message is “Our Abba’s Adopted Ones.” 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. Coffee Fellowship following. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies 928-776-1549 Livestream: abcprescott.com

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. 928-778-4499 welcomes all to worship, come and see, learn and listen to the Lord’s words and prayers. 5 30 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Adults and children of all ages welcomed. The food pantry is accepting donations 1 to 3pm Thursdays. 9 a.m. to noon Fridays open for food pickup. Everyone welcome.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Worship services are 9 and 11 a.m., with livestreaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group, 1 p.m., June 22, led by a Good Samaritan Center chaplain.

- Landmark Missionary Baptist Church 7440 East Addis Ave., Prescott Valley. Invitation to a special Israel/Jordan picture presentation at 5:30 p.m. every Sunday night, through June 18. Contact Pastor Dennis Sullivan at 928-899-1408. All are welcome! We offer marriage/family counseling. Call Michael Zager, 928-925-6028 for details.

- Hillside Community Church of God 937 Ruth St., Prescott. Across from the high school baseball fields. Welcome to the friendliest faith-based church in Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday with children’s Sunday school. Come early, get to know your neighbors. You will love our little church. Pastor Donny Golden

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish, 150 Fleury Street: “Being the Living Example of God’s Love to Others.” Strengthened by the presence of Jesus and guidance and inspiration of the Holy Spirit. Join us for the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Mass, at 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 16. 928-445-3141.

- Willow Hills Church 928-445-5520. 8 and 9:30 a.m. Traditional/Blended worship. 11:15 a.m; Contemporary. 9:30 a.m. Sunday school for children and teens and for adults during each worship hour. 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday night youth.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). (Children’s/Youth Ministries - 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday). Experience the joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century including healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays, please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron.

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace - high energy or easy-does-it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St., Prescott. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Wednesday evenings: 5:30 p.m. youth and 6 p.m. adult Bible study. 6 p.m. Women’s Ministry, Tuesdays; 6:15 a.m. Men’s Ministry, Wednesdays. On Facebook or mountaintopchristianfellowship.org



- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Join us at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays for our worship service. Followed with refreshments. Then an 11 a.m. adult Bible study. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday is an adult Bible study. At 9:30 a.m. on Friday, we have a women’s Bible study.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church - All are welcome to Chino Valley United Methodist Church worship service 10 a.m. Sunday, June 18, with full communion. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message is “Jesus, Son of God, Son of Man.” Watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 and website: chinovalleyumc.org.

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a new non-denominational Bible-based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset, an LGBTQIA+ welcoming faith home and co-sponsor of Empty Bowls, or via Zoom from Prescottuu.org -10 a.m. June 18, Rev. Patty Willis: “Beyond Ward Cleaver and Father Knows Best.” What have we learned from our fathers and how is fatherhood transforming?

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Join us 6 p.m. Friday, June 16 for soul-inspiring and musical Shabbat services led by Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Saturday Torah study at 10 a.m. Lunch Bunch Tanakh study, Hebrew, Israeli dancing, choir, Fresser meals, hiking, mahjong, and more! See brithshalom-az.org or 928-708-0018.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m., Lesley Schuler shares knowledge of walking a labyrinth: centering meditation helping balance life. Then we will build PUUF’s own stone labyrinth. Bring a rock to include in the labyrinth. Father’s Day BBQ and potluck on the deck after. — puuf.net

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m., liturgical/traditional; 11 a.m. blended/contemporary; 9:30 a.m. fellowship/Adult Bible study; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us. Everyone welcome!

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Prescott. Vacation Bible School. Registration now open for “Operation Restoration,” 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 10 through 14. Pre-K to grade 6. Discover new ways to care for God’s creation and for one another. Sign up at http://bit.ly/45RHhwE or aztrinityministries@gmail.com Where neighbors become friends.

- Mountain Reformed Church Now meeting at “The Event Spot;” 6520 E. 1st St. in Prescott Valley.

Join us for 10 a.m. coffee fellowship with 10:30 a.m. traditional worship. The Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm will deliver the message with special music by Dr. Craig Ralston. MountainReformed.org.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths, nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday Meditation followed by 10:30 service featuring local musicians; 10:30 a.m. Youth Program. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. In-person worship and “live” streaming, 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship services. Online “Prayer Time” featured at 2 p.m, Monday, Wednesday, Friday on facebook.com/prescottumc. Arizona’s first Protestant church. Call 928-778-1950.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “Second Verse, Same as the First” Livestream is available on YouTube or at pccaz.org “Where we’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. 10:30 a.m. Sundays: Bible-based teaching and worship, 9 a.m. Adult Sunday school; children’s Sunday school offered during 10:30 service. Sunday, Pastor Matt continues our series, ACTS — Act III — The Gospel cannot be stopped. Learn more: SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. Sunday’s theme: “The Father’s Love.” 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion. 11:30 a.m. fellowship and closer look at today’s lessons. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship and Study: “Promised Rest, Finding Peace in God’s Presence.” June 25, contemporary worship at 10 a.m. Experience His love!

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Hwy 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday school; 9:45 a.m. coffee and donuts available; Sunday service at 10:15 a.m. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. 928 -445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Sunday services: 8 and 10:30 a.m. traditional; 9 and 10:30 a.m. contemporary; 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids. 6 p.m. Wednesdays Youth Group at The Rock, 655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: prescottnazarene.com

Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive, is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. service. We’d love to meet you, and will welcome you with open arms.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The reading room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30 a.m. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher, 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are; everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.