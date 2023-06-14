OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Planning board OKs application for Homewood Suites Hotel in Prescott Valley GOP feuding ends, House gets back to work with votes on guns, gas stoves US administration argues against trial in case of Trump-era family separations at border with Mexico Chino Valley vice mayor sees positive direction for Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition 1st Annual Vintage Car Show set for June 24 at Gateway Mall Tucson Democrat lawmaker censured for hiding bibles Final vote expected June 27 on 13 Prescott City Charter ballot measures 11-year-old parlays sales talent of late father, obsession with musical ‘Newsies’ to sell Courier newspapers Prescott Valley Park and Rec to host ‘Artist Talk: Blacksmithing’ event June 24 Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office receives state grant money to combat border-related crimes

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, June 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

US administration argues against trial in case of Trump-era family separations at border with Mexico

Migrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz. The government has argued in federal court in Phoenix Tuesday, June 13, 2023, that a lawsuit seeking money for five affected migrant mothers and their children should be dismissed despite President Joe Biden's loathing of his predecessor’s practice of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border. A Justice Department attorney argued that the Yuma, Arizona-based Border Patrol agents involved used their discretion to separate the families, not a policy aimed at deterring migrants arrivals. (Gregory Bull/AP, File)

Migrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz. The government has argued in federal court in Phoenix Tuesday, June 13, 2023, that a lawsuit seeking money for five affected migrant mothers and their children should be dismissed despite President Joe Biden's loathing of his predecessor’s practice of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border. A Justice Department attorney argued that the Yuma, Arizona-based Border Patrol agents involved used their discretion to separate the families, not a policy aimed at deterring migrants arrivals. (Gregory Bull/AP, File)

ANITA SNOW, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 14, 2023 12:48 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

52 WEEKS
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 52 WEEKS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: