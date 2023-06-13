OFFERS
Obituary: Henry Stephen Carrillo

Henry Stephen Carrillo. (Courtesy)

Henry Stephen Carrillo. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 13, 2023 10:25 p.m.

Henry Stephen Carrillo, age 74, passed peacefully on June 9, 2023 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was born in Prescott on Dec. 6, 1948 to parents Rito Carrillo and Paula Leyva-Carrillo. Henry was the second oldest child of the family which grew to have two other siblings.

Henry graduated from Prescott High School 1968, where he enjoyed running track, photography and achieved the title of Mr. Hassayamper.

He attended Arizona State University after high school but would return to Prescott where he worked as a cameraman for local televised events. While working a weekend job at the racetrack, he met Yvonne who he would wed and start a family with.

Henry enjoyed running and participated in many of the local and Northern Arizona 5K, 10K and marathon races. He was involved in the Smoki organization and held the title of chief. He enjoyed being outdoors with his family, exploring many of the local trails, parks, lakes, and forests in the Prescott and surrounding area.

After Henry and Yvonne married, they grew a family that would include two sons and a daughter. Henry instilled values of family first, love and respect for one another, hard work and thankfulness which are part of his legacy and will live on with those who knew him.

Henry is survived by his wife Yvonne Carrillo and his three children: Dion Carrillo, Sasha Carrillo, Joshua (Anna) Carrillo, his four grandchildren Timothy, Lexoni, Noah and Owen Carrillo. He is also survived by his brother Alex (Rosemary) Carrillo and sister Rita (Marc) Burhans.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Ave., Prescott, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. at the Church, recital of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a Mass at 11 a.m. A burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your organization of choice in Henry’s honor.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

