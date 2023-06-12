Pet of the Week: Patrice (Catty Shack)

Patrice is a beautiful long haired girl with a many colored coat! She was brought in as a pregnant mom, had 5 lovely kittens, and is now ready for a home of her own. Patrice is a very friendly, talkative girl, unless you are a cat so she would need to go to an only cat home. Her approximate age is 18 months. You can visit her at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, or inquire through Catty Shack’s website: cattyshackrescue.org

Yavapai County residents only please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.