Pet of the Week: Nori (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Nori is a 2-year-old male with the silkiest black hair. He came to Miss Kitty’s as a stray, now rescued and looking for his forever home. He is sweet and friendly and loves to play with wand toys. He’s also a snuggle bug and likes to be on your lap. Come and meet this sweet kitty. You’ll be mesmerized by his hypnotic eyes!

To meet Nori, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.