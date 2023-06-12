Pet of the Week: Chompie (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Chompie

Hi! My name is Chompie. I am an approximately 6 1/2-year-old Shar Pei/Lab mix. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I have found myself at the shelter looking for my new home. I am hoping to find a loving home, just like I used to have. You see, my person loved me, and I had dog and cat friends who also loved me, and I loved them. Please don’t expect me to greet you with loves and kisses right away, I am a timid girl. If you give me time, I will come around. I just need to know I can trust you. I have been around kids and really like them. I may not be fully house trained, but I’m sure I can get the hang of it if I am given a routine schedule. Please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7 to set up an appointment to meet me!

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.