Pet of the Week: Binx (United Animal Friends)
If Binx could talk, we’re sure he would have many interesting tales to tell. Since he can’t tell us, we can only guess his breed, age, and everything that has happened so far in his young life. What we do know is that Binx is ready for the next happy chapter in his life.
With his tail always wagging, Binx has a quiet disposition, is friendly and affectionate. He has a sensitive spirit, so his new family needs to be gentle with training. He walks well on leash and, with the help of treats, is learning basic skills. He is a little uneasy in new situations, but once he figures things out, he is comfortable. Binx is playful, enjoys his toys and gets along with other dogs.
Binx is about 2-3 years old and his mystery breed mix could possibly include some cattle dog. Weighing 20lbs, Binx is small in stature and he looks a lot bigger in his photos than he really is. If you are interested in adopting him, visit UAF’s website and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home. A safe fenced yard is required.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
