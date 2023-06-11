'Transformers' edge out 'Spider-Verse' to claim first place at box office

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Fighting the heat: Arizona officials petitioning for federal aid in extreme heat situations House Ethics Committee finds Bible-hiding legislator committed 'disorderly behavior' GOP lawmakers call for ‘war,’ Democrats for justice after Trump indictment Proposed changes to city charter up for review by Prescott Council Wet winter, spring brought thousands of potholes to Prescott streets HUSD Governing Board to vote Tuesday on superintendent contract Photos: 2023 21st Century Car Show in Prescott Photos: 2023 WOOFstock and Adopt-A-Thon Slimmed-down affordable housing zoning bill gains cities’ support Music Box Angels expands its mission through affiliation with Yavapai Toy Makers

Subscribe Now
Monday, June 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

'Transformers' edge out 'Spider-Verse' to claim first place at box office

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Anthony Ramos in a scene from "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." (Paramount via AP)

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Anthony Ramos in a scene from "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." (Paramount via AP)

LINDSEY BAHR Associated Press
Originally Published: June 11, 2023 9:14 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

52 WEEKS
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 52 WEEKS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: