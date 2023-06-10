Obituary: Ted Rodriquez
Ted Rodriquez was born on April 11, 1973, in Prescott, Arizona. After a hard battle with cancer Ted passed peacefully at home on May 14, 2023. Ted was a devoted husband, loving father, and an exceptional Pipaw.
Ted is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jennifer Rodriquez; his three children, Dyannah Rodriquez (Nick), Danyelle Segura (Fidel), and Aiden Rodriquez, as well as his five grandchildren, Orion, Amelia, Tabias, Mason and Lucyelle.
Ted was one of a kind and is/will truly be missed.
Ted’s memorial service will be held on June 17th at 2 p.m. at Vineyard Church of Prescott Valley, 9100 N. Poquito Valley Rd., Prescott Valley, AZ 86315.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
