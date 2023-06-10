Obituary: Phyllis Elaine Davis
1931 — 2023
Phyllis Elaine Davis, 91, passed peacefully on May 10, 2023, with family at her side. Phyllis was born in Winchester, Indiana to parents Lester and Indiana Oren and had one sister, Beulah, and nephew Phil, who are deceased.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 73 years Bill Davis of Prescott, Arizona and were small business entrepreneurs starting their careers with the Dairy Delight and RCA TV sales and service in Farmland, Indiana and finishing with the Putting Cup miniature golf and batting cages in Muncie, Indiana.
Phyllis is also survived by sons Curtis Davis and his wife Rosemary Warner of Osteen, Florida, and Jeff and Melanie Davis of Prescott, Arizona, and was grandmother to 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Phyllis attended Lincoln High School outside Winchester, Indiana and in 1949 was crowned the Pumpkin Queen for her natural beauty and talent as a singer and piano player, loved to cook for the family holidays, was an avid golfer and member at the Club at Prescott Lakes and was also active with the local First Congregational Church of Prescott.
Services will be held at a future date in Indiana where she will be laid to rest at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Farmland, Indiana where her parents and sister rest.
The family wants to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good
- Multi-vehicle crash shuts several lanes down on Highway 69
- 2 seriously injured in E-bike-motorcycle collision on Willow Creek Road
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Vehicle crashes into PV home, driver being tested for impairment
- Crews swiftly douse kitchen fire at Golden Corral in Prescott
- 23 freight cars, new vehicles heavily damaged in train derailment in northern Arizona
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward for information in homicide case
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- AZGFD lethally removes fourth mountain lion to conclude operation
- Need2Know: Springboard Hospitality adds Hotel St. Michael in Prescott to portfolio; Remodeled Denny’s has reopened on Gail Gardner Way; Gina’s Glorious, Grassy Grounds on Sniffspot opens in Prescott
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: