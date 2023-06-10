Obituary: Phyllis Elaine Davis

Phyllis Elaine Davis, 91, passed peacefully on May 10, 2023, with family at her side. Phyllis was born in Winchester, Indiana to parents Lester and Indiana Oren and had one sister, Beulah, and nephew Phil, who are deceased.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 73 years Bill Davis of Prescott, Arizona and were small business entrepreneurs starting their careers with the Dairy Delight and RCA TV sales and service in Farmland, Indiana and finishing with the Putting Cup miniature golf and batting cages in Muncie, Indiana.

Phyllis is also survived by sons Curtis Davis and his wife Rosemary Warner of Osteen, Florida, and Jeff and Melanie Davis of Prescott, Arizona, and was grandmother to 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Phyllis attended Lincoln High School outside Winchester, Indiana and in 1949 was crowned the Pumpkin Queen for her natural beauty and talent as a singer and piano player, loved to cook for the family holidays, was an avid golfer and member at the Club at Prescott Lakes and was also active with the local First Congregational Church of Prescott.

Services will be held at a future date in Indiana where she will be laid to rest at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Farmland, Indiana where her parents and sister rest.

The family wants to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers.