Obituary: Martha Mae Roberts

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Proposed changes to city charter up for review by Prescott Council Wet winter, spring brought thousands of potholes to Prescott streets HUSD Governing Board to vote Tuesday on superintendent contract Photos: 2023 21st Century Car Show in Prescott Photos: 2023 WOOFstock and Adopt-A-Thon Slimmed-down affordable housing zoning bill gains cities’ support Music Box Angels expands its mission through affiliation with Yavapai Toy Makers All Saints Anglican Church donates $2,000 to the Agape House of Prescott Supreme Court pooh-poohs Arizona firm’s parody defense in trademark case Need2Know: Soul Ride Bike Shop re-opens in Prescott under new ownership; Greek Out Take Out in Prescott Valley now offers catering only; PV Chamber of Commerce accepting Excellence Awards nominations

Subscribe Now
Sunday, June 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Martha Mae Roberts
March 14, 1941 — June 7, 2023

Martha Mae Roberts. (Courtesy)

Martha Mae Roberts. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 10, 2023 8:09 p.m.

With thankful hearts we celebrate the life of Martha Mae Roberts who passed away on June 7, 2023. We will miss her dearly but find great comfort in knowing that she is now celebrating in the arms of Jesus.

She was known as “Marty” by her friends at the U.S. Forest Service. Martha was preceded in death by her husband David Roberts of 40 years, her mother and father Clarence and Edna Williams, a brother James (Jim) L. Williams, and sister Sara Jane (Sally) Lovett.

Martha’s greatest joys in life were family, reading, and traveling. She graduated from Prescott High School in 1959 then moved to Maryland where she met David. After they married they moved to Northern California where they started their family then returned to Prescott in 1964. Martha developed many dear friendships while working at the U.S. Forest Service.

She retired from the U.S. Forest Service then volunteered for Prescott People Who Care and at the Prescott Public Library for many years. She had many longtime friends and was a loyal, generous person who showed unrestrained integrity in all actions, always setting a wonderful example.

Martha is survived by her son Willie (Lily) Roberts, daughter Shelley (Mark) Baker, grandsons Chad, Zack, and Max Roberts, Taylor Baker and granddaughters Alison Baker and Krystal Kalmes, eight great-grandsons, her sisters Judy Jones and Susan Brunell, plus many nephews and nieces.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Heights Church in the H2 Auditorium, 2121 E. Larry Caldwell Dr.. Prescott, AZ 86301.

Memorial arrangements are being coordinated by Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: