Obituary: Martha Mae Roberts

With thankful hearts we celebrate the life of Martha Mae Roberts who passed away on June 7, 2023. We will miss her dearly but find great comfort in knowing that she is now celebrating in the arms of Jesus.

She was known as “Marty” by her friends at the U.S. Forest Service. Martha was preceded in death by her husband David Roberts of 40 years, her mother and father Clarence and Edna Williams, a brother James (Jim) L. Williams, and sister Sara Jane (Sally) Lovett.

Martha’s greatest joys in life were family, reading, and traveling. She graduated from Prescott High School in 1959 then moved to Maryland where she met David. After they married they moved to Northern California where they started their family then returned to Prescott in 1964. Martha developed many dear friendships while working at the U.S. Forest Service.

She retired from the U.S. Forest Service then volunteered for Prescott People Who Care and at the Prescott Public Library for many years. She had many longtime friends and was a loyal, generous person who showed unrestrained integrity in all actions, always setting a wonderful example.

Martha is survived by her son Willie (Lily) Roberts, daughter Shelley (Mark) Baker, grandsons Chad, Zack, and Max Roberts, Taylor Baker and granddaughters Alison Baker and Krystal Kalmes, eight great-grandsons, her sisters Judy Jones and Susan Brunell, plus many nephews and nieces.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Heights Church in the H2 Auditorium, 2121 E. Larry Caldwell Dr.. Prescott, AZ 86301.

Memorial arrangements are being coordinated by Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott.

Information provided by the funeral home.