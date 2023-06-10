Obituary: Beverly Rae ‘Rae Beverly’ Thomas

Beverly Rae “Rae Beverly” Thomas passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born August 18, 1934, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Roy and Vivian Zehm.

In 1942 her family moved to San Diego, California, where she discovered her interest in art and love of coastal areas. In 1969, her family relocated to Prescott, Arizona. Thirty years later, after most of her eight children were raised, she began her formal training in art.

Beverly loved helping people. In 1979 she went back to school to pursue her Master’s degree in Art Therapy, where she worked with countless physically and mentally challenged adults and children. Her servant’s heart did not stop there. In 2004 she joined Youth With A Mission (Y.W.A.M.) in Kona, Hawaii where she became “Auntie Bev” and “Mom” to many others.

Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” She was asking about others until her last breath.

Beverly is survived by her eight children Terri Marnell (preceded in death by Robert Marnell), Rick (LouAnn) Thomas, Laurie (Preston) Grafman, Roy (Kathy) Thomas, Randy (Edie) Thomas, Jim (Lynne) Thomas, Margaret (John) McFarland, Angie Thomas, 34 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren. Her legacy lives on with those she loved deeply.

Please join us celebrating her life Sunday July 9th, 2023, at the Starting Point Church, 4 p.m., with a reception to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

