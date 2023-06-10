Obituary: Andrew Lawrence Muskat

“Andy” passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 2, 2023. Andy was born on June 20, 1967 in Ithaca, New York.

Andy graduated from Hawes School in Huntington Beach, California and Redlands High School in Redlands, California. He worked at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, New Hampshire and at the Applebee’s restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. He was a very outgoing person who made friends in every place he lived. During his working period at Applebee’s he was awarded the accolade of being Applebee’s Employee of the Year.

He is survived by his parents Richard Muskat and Claudia Messinger Muskat. Andy was the beloved brother of Karen Michelle Muskat Rosenstrauch (Jeff Rosenstrauch) and nephew Nathan, and nieces Katya and Carly, his uncle Irwin Muskat and many cousins.

He’s spent his early life in Southern CA, San Antonio, TX, Prescott, AZ and finally at the Austin Senior Gardens in Austin, TX.

Andy loved to travel and spend time with his family. He went to China after he finished high school and later, he went to Italy. He enjoyed being with his Uncles Lester and Irwin, on Lake Winnipesaukee, and having regular telephone conversations with his cousin, Sue Knoll.

Andy was interred in the Hebrew Cemetery in Manchester, New Hampshire on June 5, 2023. A grave side service was performed by the Rabbi Beth Davidson.

Information provided by the family.