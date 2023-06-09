YCSO seeks possible witness in homicide of Coyote Springs man

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) seeks a possible witness in the homicide of Grant Griffiths, 58, of Prescott Valley, who was found dead in his home on Spurr Lane, located in the Coyote Springs subdivision, on the morning of May 29.

Detectives are attempting to contact the possible witness, Robin Mark Consylman, who was a previous acquaintance of the Griffiths.

Detectives believe that Consylman has pertinent information to this case and may be able to provide assistance in solving the crime. If you have information on his recent movements or whereabouts or how to contact him, please call YCSO Criminal Investigation at 928-771-3278.

YCSO appreciates the public’s support and encourages anyone with information that may be helpful to this investigation to contact the YCSO Criminal Investigation Bureau at 928-771-3278 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.