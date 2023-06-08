Obituary Notice: Curtis Harry Pfeffer
Originally Published: June 8, 2023 10:31 p.m.
Curtis Harry Pfeffer, of Prescott, Arizona, born March 16, 1941, in New York, New York, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023. He was 82. Services were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
