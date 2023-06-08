BLM implements seasonal fire restrictions in central Arizona due to increased risk

PHOENIX – Effective as of 8 a.m. Friday, June 9, seasonal fire restrictions will be implemented on Bureau of Land Management-managed lands in the Phoenix District, which includes BLM lands in Maricopa, northern Pinal, western Pima and Yavapai counties.

According to a news release, fire managers have noted an increase in wildfire activity, which is anticipated to peak as the weather continues to get hotter and drier in the coming months. Fire restrictions help to limit activities on public lands that are known to be the most common causes of wildfires.

AS OF 8 A.M. FRIDAY, THESE ACTIVITIES ARE PROHIBITED:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, except within a developed recreation site, or improved site.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Smoking is prohibited in all federal buildings.

Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal law, and regulations.

This restriction also includes the Phoenix District’s developed recreational shooting sites: Baldy Mountain, Church Camp Road, and Saddleback Mountain.

Fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited year-round on federally managed lands in Arizona.

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns and heaters possessing shut-off devices are allowed. When using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grass and other vegetation and on a stable surface to prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.

Residents and visitors should check with respective county and municipal governments for information on fire restrictions in those jurisdictions.

Fire conditions, as well as localized closures and restrictions, are subject to change. Tribal, federal, state and local mandates are different and they may have some differences in their restriction notices. Variations are possible, and visitors should check with the most local office for area-specific restrictions and regulations.

Violation of restrictions is punishable by fine, imprisonment or both. Violators may also be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs.

To further help to prevent wildfires, BLM advises to never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle window. Use an ashtray instead. Never park a vehicle over dry grass as the underside of a vehicle can get hot enough to ignite the vegetation. Make sure your vehicle is in good operating condition, tires are well inflated, and check for any dragging metal or chains from towed trailers, BLM stated in the news release.

For a more detailed explanation concerning agency restrictions and fire information in general, please contact the nearest land management agency office where you plan to work or play or visit wildlandfire.az.gov.

Additional Useful Links/Resources:

• Fire Restrictions Map for Arizona and New Mexico. Use the Interactive Map to help determine who manages the lands where you plan to recreate: wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

Information provided by U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management.