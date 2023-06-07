PVPD issues alert for Prescott Valley Level 3 sex offender Juan Miguel Calderon
The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) issued an alert that Juan Miguel Calderon, 39, a registered sex offender, will be living on Romero Circle in Prescott Valley, according to a news release.
On May 7, 2004, Calderon, 21 years old at the time, was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor and sentenced to 3.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. The victim was a 14-year-old female known to the offender.
Calderon is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
The Prescott Valley Police Department is releasing this information pursuant to ARS 13-3825 The Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, released from county jail, or are accepted under an interstate compact. Offenders are categorized into three levels according to their risk to the community: Level 1, low risk to the community; Level 2, intermediate risk to the community; Level 3, high risk to the community.
“This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is our belief that an informed community is a safer community,” PVPD stated in the news release. “Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated.”
If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this, or any other offender, please contact PVPD at 928-772-9261, or call Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good
- YCSO investigating Coyote Springs homicide
- Multi-vehicle crash shuts several lanes down on Highway 69
- YCSO Weekend Roundup: Coyote Springs man found dead inside home; YCSO investigating cause
- Emergency repairs underway in effluent line along Highway 89 north of Watson Lake roundabout
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- 2 seriously injured in E-bike-motorcycle collision on Willow Creek Road
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- AZGFD lethally removes fourth mountain lion to conclude operation
- Need2Know: Springboard Hospitality adds Hotel St. Michael in Prescott to portfolio; Remodeled Denny’s has reopened on Gail Gardner Way; Gina’s Glorious, Grassy Grounds on Sniffspot opens in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: