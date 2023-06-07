OFFERS
PVPD issues alert for Prescott Valley Level 3 sex offender Juan Miguel Calderon

Juan Miguel Calderon. (Prescott Valley Police Department. /Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 7, 2023 7:27 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) issued an alert that Juan Miguel Calderon, 39, a registered sex offender, will be living on Romero Circle in Prescott Valley, according to a news release.

On May 7, 2004, Calderon, 21 years old at the time, was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor and sentenced to 3.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. The victim was a 14-year-old female known to the offender.

Calderon is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is releasing this information pursuant to ARS 13-3825 The Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, released from county jail, or are accepted under an interstate compact. Offenders are categorized into three levels according to their risk to the community: Level 1, low risk to the community; Level 2, intermediate risk to the community; Level 3, high risk to the community.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is our belief that an informed community is a safer community,” PVPD stated in the news release. “Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated.”

If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this, or any other offender, please contact PVPD at 928-772-9261, or call Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

