Obituary: Joy Arlyne Bates
Joy Arlyne Bates was born in Chicago, the only child of Milton and Blanche (Susanka) Patz.
She graduated from Bloom Township H.S. in 1947 and attended DePauw and Purdue Universities. In 1952 Joy moved to Phoenix, taking a job with Arizona Public Service where she met Albert R. Bates. Joy and Al were married in 1955.
Joy was committed to volunteerism all her life. In Phoenix, Joy volunteered with Memorial Hospital, and the auxiliary of Phoenix Children’s Theatre, serving as President of the Theatre’s Board for two years. She and Al were a competitive sailing team for 30 years as members of the Arizona Yacht Club. Joy was a lifelong bridge player.
Al and Joy retired to Prescott in 1991 where she continued her commitment to volunteerism. Joy joined the Prescott Art Docents, becoming President in 1997. She served as Sheriff of the Prescott Corral of Westerners International in 2005. Joy was a three-decade volunteer at the Prescott Public Library and a member of the Friends of the Prescott Library Board for seven years. She enjoyed books, bridge, and crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her husband Albert; children Kimberly Bates Antonsen (George); Allison Bates Caputo (Don); Robert Allen Bates (Karen); four grandchildren (Joseph Antonsen, Marcus Caputo, Akiko Bates, and Danica Bates) and one great-grandson (Theo Antonsen). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joy’s name to the Friends of the Prescott Library.
Memorial arrangements are pending and are being coordinated by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Information provided by the family.
