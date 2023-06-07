Adoption Spotlight: Mia

Mia is a compassionate, independent and hard-working girl who is extremely dedicated to achieving her goals – including a career in forensics one day. Like most girls her age, she is interested in anything related to hair and makeup and loves spending time with friends. Her favorite food is wings and her favorite place to get wings is 5 & Diner. Get to know Mia and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.