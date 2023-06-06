Obituary: Terri Lynn Metzler

Terri Lynn Metzler passed from this world into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 1, 2023 with her daughter by her side at home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Born Nov. 23, 1949, Terri pretty much raised herself and her siblings Jack, Lonnie, Andy, David and sister Kathy in Omaha, Nebraska. It was good preparation for the single mother of two who would work long hours at multiple jobs when needed to make ends meet and give her children all they needed.

Terri loved the outdoors and took her children on many camping adventures in the Arizona mountains. Later, her grandchildren were included in these adventures and they are remembered fondly by all who were involved. Terri is survived by her son Joseph Metzler and daughter Kristin (Christopher) Tanner, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Terri made several friends in Prescott Valley over the years who she loved dearly and were always there for her in her final years. The family thanks you for the love and kindness you have shown. At Terri’s request, no services will be held.

Information provided by the family.