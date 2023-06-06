Obituary: Terri Lynn Metzler
Terri Lynn Metzler passed from this world into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 1, 2023 with her daughter by her side at home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Born Nov. 23, 1949, Terri pretty much raised herself and her siblings Jack, Lonnie, Andy, David and sister Kathy in Omaha, Nebraska. It was good preparation for the single mother of two who would work long hours at multiple jobs when needed to make ends meet and give her children all they needed.
Terri loved the outdoors and took her children on many camping adventures in the Arizona mountains. Later, her grandchildren were included in these adventures and they are remembered fondly by all who were involved. Terri is survived by her son Joseph Metzler and daughter Kristin (Christopher) Tanner, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Terri made several friends in Prescott Valley over the years who she loved dearly and were always there for her in her final years. The family thanks you for the love and kindness you have shown. At Terri’s request, no services will be held.
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good
- YCSO investigating Coyote Springs homicide
- YCSO Weekend Roundup: Coyote Springs man found dead inside home; YCSO investigating cause
- Emergency repairs underway in effluent line along Highway 89 north of Watson Lake roundabout
- Trinity Christian School Class of 2023 graduate launches own mobile coffee truck business
- Vehicle crashes into PV home, driver being tested for impairment
- 2 seriously injured in E-bike-motorcycle collision on Willow Creek Road
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- AZGFD lethally removes fourth mountain lion to conclude operation
- Need2Know: Springboard Hospitality adds Hotel St. Michael in Prescott to portfolio; Remodeled Denny’s has reopened on Gail Gardner Way; Gina’s Glorious, Grassy Grounds on Sniffspot opens in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: