Obituary: Sharon Lynn Patrick Painter

Sharon Lynn Patrick Painter. (Courtesy)

Sharon Lynn Patrick Painter. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 6, 2023 7:20 p.m.

Sharon Lynn Patrick Painter, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 after a three-year battle with dementia.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Bob and son Bret (Justine) and was predeceased by her son Mark.

This remarkable woman raised a family in Phoenix and Flagstaff in the 60’s while also attending Glendale Community College and Northern Arizona University and at the same time working in a variety of jobs.

She achieved an Associate in Arts degree and continued work towards a Bachelor in Arts degree.

Sharon was the sole owner and operator of Confidential Copy Service in Phoenix for a number of years and following that a co-owner and representative of Educational Associates a marketing firm.

Sharon had a spirit of adventure which enabled her to support some of her husband’s wild schemes.

Probably most significant was the construction of a geodesic dome which was their family residence for 18 years.

Initially, and for a period of two years, this home depended on hauling water and generating their own electricity.

Although untrained, and in spite of the experiences of the dome, in the ensuing years the couple went on to complete construction of a four-plex, two homes in Flagstaff, and a home in Prescott.

In 1993 Sharon and Bob sold their home and their business and embarked upon a four-month trip across the United States.

In January of 1994 the couple settled in Prescott, Arizona where they live today.

This move to Prescott did not curb their desire to travel however and they visited 18 countries for varying lengths of time over the ensuing period.

For a time while in Prescott, Sharon pursued her working career by becoming a licensed Real Estate Agent. Working as an agent and also a licensed personal representative to local developers and agents.

Sharon also was active in the Prescott Lionesses and a long-time volunteer for Prescott Meals on Wheels.

The family is inviting friends to a funeral service on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., honoring Sharon’s life, at the Prescott National Cemetery. Interment will take place after this brief ceremony.

Following, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., you are also invited to a Celebration of Life at the Painter residence, 130 E. Soaring Ave., Prescott 86301. You are welcome to bring any memories and stories you might like to share about the wonderful life and influences of the lovely Sharon Painter. Food and beverage to be provided.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Prescott Meals on Wheels, People Who Care, or United Animal Friends.

Information provided by the family.

