Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen

On April 25th, 2023, Brianna Jo Borgen, 35, passed peacefully in hospice in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Nov. 12, 1987.

She grew up for the first five years of her life in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. She then lived the largest part of her life in Arizona. Bre, as she preferred to be called, was a very gifted girl. A gift from God. Anything she put her mind to, she could accomplish, and with such exquisiteness.

Bre gave so much love and happiness to others. She touched everyone in her paths’ heart dearly. She was and is beautiful, inside and out. She was and is an angel that God wanted back for himself. She is now singing her beautiful voice with the choir in heaven.

Bre will be missed dearly by everyone in her life. She truly was one in a million. She resided in Lake Havasu, Arizona for the last part of her life and that is where she called home.

Bre is survived by her mother, Lori Ludke-Borgen of Dewey, Arizona, her brother Eric Borgen of Phoenix, Arizona, grandparents Glen and Barb Borgen, of Elgin, Minnesota as well as tons of family and friends who love her and will miss her greatly.

She will have a memorial service at Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, Arizona on June 10th, 2023 from 3-5 p.m., with a reception celebration of her life at The Event Spot, also in Prescott Valley following the service on June 10th. This will be a place to share memories and photos of Bre as we all grieve her loss together.

Rest in Peace. We all love you, Bre.

Information provided by the funeral home.