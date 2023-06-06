Obituary: Bonnie Jean Varvais

Bonnie Jean Varvais was born May 11, 1942 in Los Angeles, California. She passed away peacefully May 31, 2023 in Prescott Valley, Arizona, surrounded by her family.

Bonnie attended Reseda High School in Reseda, California. She worked at RCA in Van Nuys, California before becoming a Mixologist.

She married the love of her life (Loren Varvais), before moving to Prescott Valley, Arizona where she lived for 33 years. While in Prescott, she worked as the bar manager at the American Legion Post 6 for 10 years before she retired.

She enjoyed traveling, camping and most of all, beating her twin sister (Connie) at Yatzee.

Bonnie was a very generous, loving, and funny person. She will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Loren "CAP" Varvais and her brother Kim.

Bonnie is survived by two siblings (Connie and Steve), two daughters (Teri and Janea), three sons (Mike, Vince and Steve), 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services are pending. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.