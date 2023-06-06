Adoption Spotlight: Nathan
Originally Published: June 6, 2023 8:21 p.m.
Nathan is kind, adventurous and has many interests. He’s on a competitive reading team, plays flag football and enjoys Star Wars and Legos. He’ll never turn down a trip to Fuddruckers and loves eating snacks like goldfish crackers and root beer. Nathan dreams of being professional football player one day. Get to know Nathan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
