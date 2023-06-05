Pet of the Week: Whitney (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Originally Published: June 5, 2023 4:43 p.m.
Meet Whitney, an approximately 2- to 3-year-old mixed breed. Whitney is an energetic dog who would do well with an active family. She is timid and growly when first meeting new people. Please don’t let this deter you, as she does warm up rather quickly and becomes quite the Velcro dog! Whitney has not been tested with other dogs or cats yet.
If you would like to meet this pretty girl, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7
Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
