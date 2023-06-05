Pet of the Week: Porsche (United Animal Friends)

Porsche is affectionate, gentle and outgoing. One of her favorite things is sitting on your lap, but she also enjoys playtime. Porsche would do best in a quiet, relaxed home. She would probably do okay with another cat who respects her boundaries.

If you’re looking for a mature, well-mannered friend who is a bit of a socialite, Porsche is the cat for you!

Porsche is a 12-year-old black and white shorthair who is in excellent health and has good teeth.

She had a senior blood test done — and all was good. Porsche is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that she is suited to your home. Her adoption fee is $30.

Information provided by United Animal Friends.