Pet of the Week: Koa (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Koa is an 8-year-old Flame Point Siamese mix with gorgeous blue eyes. He is microchipped, very intelligent and super sweet. Koa was raised since a kitten by his family but is now a victim of divorce, requiring a move to an apartment that doesn’t allow pets. Koa is very affectionate and is a major lap cat. Come and meet this sweetheart! You will fall in love!
To meet Koa, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.
To find out more about us, visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website at www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
