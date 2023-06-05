Pet of the Week: Hemingway (Catty Shack)

Hemingway is young, we estimate a year. He has extra Toes! — called a polydactyl. He was literally found on the street. He can be very affectionate, loves to have his chin rubbed and sits on your lap. A great “purrer.” He is very high energy, loves to play. He is currently in a foster home.

Inquiries can go to Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org.

Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information provided by Catty Shack Rescue.