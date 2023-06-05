Obituary: Joseph Castaldo
Our son Joseph Castaldo’s short life ended peacefully at his home at the age 40 on Saturday, May 27, 2023. He was born in 1983 to loving parents Nancy and Joseph Sr., and lived his young life in Phoenix, Arizona, along with two siblings Heather and Christopher, his uncles, cousins, and friends nearby.
He leaves behind a fiance’ Stephanie, daughter Lorelei and son Parker. His smile lit up every room. Joseph will be sole heartedly missed.
A memorial service to remember Joseph’s brief but beautiful life will be set up with online service to share our memories.
RIP, My Son.
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good
- AZGFD lethally removes fourth mountain lion to conclude operation
- YCSO investigating Coyote Springs homicide
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- YCSO Weekend Roundup: Coyote Springs man found dead inside home; YCSO investigating cause
- Emergency repairs underway in effluent line along Highway 89 north of Watson Lake roundabout
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Trinity Christian School Class of 2023 graduate launches own mobile coffee truck business
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- AZGFD lethally removes fourth mountain lion to conclude operation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: