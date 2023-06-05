Obituary: Joseph Castaldo

Our son Joseph Castaldo’s short life ended peacefully at his home at the age 40 on Saturday, May 27, 2023. He was born in 1983 to loving parents Nancy and Joseph Sr., and lived his young life in Phoenix, Arizona, along with two siblings Heather and Christopher, his uncles, cousins, and friends nearby.

He leaves behind a fiance’ Stephanie, daughter Lorelei and son Parker. His smile lit up every room. Joseph will be sole heartedly missed.

A memorial service to remember Joseph’s brief but beautiful life will be set up with online service to share our memories.

RIP, My Son.

Information provided by the family.