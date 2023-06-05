Obituary: Joseph Castaldo

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
$481,749 space needs study up for review by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Hobbs vetoes homeless encampment bill Yavapai County Justice and Mental Health Coalition receives award for law enforcement, mental health training 2 seriously injured in E-bike-motorcycle collision on Willow Creek Road Crews swiftly douse kitchen fire at Golden Corral in Prescott Drones: Local law enforcement’s newest high-tech tool Girls Ranch group home provides safe haven for teen moms Wildfire burning near Biosphere 2 science facility in southern Arizona 50% contained Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports Community in Brief: Music on the Green is June 10 at the PV Civic Center

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Joseph Castaldo

Originally Published: June 5, 2023 9:32 p.m.

Our son Joseph Castaldo’s short life ended peacefully at his home at the age 40 on Saturday, May 27, 2023. He was born in 1983 to loving parents Nancy and Joseph Sr., and lived his young life in Phoenix, Arizona, along with two siblings Heather and Christopher, his uncles, cousins, and friends nearby.

He leaves behind a fiance’ Stephanie, daughter Lorelei and son Parker. His smile lit up every room. Joseph will be sole heartedly missed.

A memorial service to remember Joseph’s brief but beautiful life will be set up with online service to share our memories.

RIP, My Son.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: