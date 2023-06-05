CASA for Kids: 'Jaiden'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Girls Ranch group home provides safe haven for teen moms Wildfire burning near Biosphere 2 science facility in southern Arizona 50% contained Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports Community in Brief: Music on the Green is June 10 at the PV Civic Center Memorial events planned for 10-year mark of Granite Mountain Hotshot tragedy Workforce Housing Committee kicks off effort to create more affordable housing in Prescott Gallery: Having a Party in the Pines State to halt new subdivision building permits on Phoenix fringes New leaders take helm at PUSD, HUSD July 1 Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good

Subscribe Now
Monday, June 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

CASA for Kids: 'Jaiden'

CASA of Yavapai County/Courtesy

CASA of Yavapai County/Courtesy

Originally Published: June 5, 2023 4:34 p.m.

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 10-year-old “Jaiden.”

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Jaiden into custody due to severe physical abuse by her mother in conjunction with ongoing substance use. Jaiden’s father has not parented his daughter for a significant period of time, failed to protect his daughter from the mother’s abuse, and currently resides out of state.

Accordingly, there is presently no parent willing and able to safely and effectively parent Jaiden. She is currently placed in a licensed foster home, because there are no relatives willing and able to provide a placement for her.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities:

Monitoring Jaiden’s progress in her current placement; working with her DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that she receives the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for her.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community?

Are you detail oriented and organized? Do you have time to review documents, attend meetings and write a quarterly report based on the information you’ve received?

No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gather information about the child’s circumstances, advocate for services for the child, and provide information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: