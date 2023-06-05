CASA for Kids: 'Jaiden'

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 10-year-old “Jaiden.”

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Jaiden into custody due to severe physical abuse by her mother in conjunction with ongoing substance use. Jaiden’s father has not parented his daughter for a significant period of time, failed to protect his daughter from the mother’s abuse, and currently resides out of state.



Accordingly, there is presently no parent willing and able to safely and effectively parent Jaiden. She is currently placed in a licensed foster home, because there are no relatives willing and able to provide a placement for her.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities:

Monitoring Jaiden’s progress in her current placement; working with her DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that she receives the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for her.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community?

Are you detail oriented and organized? Do you have time to review documents, attend meetings and write a quarterly report based on the information you’ve received?



No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gather information about the child’s circumstances, advocate for services for the child, and provide information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.