Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports

A bear was sighted in Prescott Valley this morning, June 4, in the neighborhoods near Safeway, the town reported.

"This bear was sighted early Sunday morning in the neighborhoods surrounding the Safeway store," the town government reported on social media.

The bear has moved across the highway and south into the undeveloped Lynx Creek area, they stated.

"Please be aware of your surroundings."

If you see the bear, call the Prescott Valley Police dispatch line at 928-772-9267.

Residents who observe wildlife exhibiting lack of fear or aggressiveness toward humans are encouraged to contact Arizona Game and Fish Department dispatch at 623-236-7201.

For tips on avoiding conflicts with wildlife or on what to do if you encounter them, visit azgfd.gov/urbanwildlife.

