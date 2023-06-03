Obituary: Stanley J. Steiner
Stanley J. Steiner, age 89, of Prescott, Arizona, died Monday, May 22, 2023 in Prescott. Stan was born Feb. 11, 1934 in Sayre, Pennsylvania to Harry J. and Vera M. Steiner.
Stan spent his early childhood in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as the only child of Harry and Vera Steiner. In 1945, his family moved to Detroit, Michigan, where he attended Cooley HS, Wayne State University and Detroit College. He earned his degrees in Business Administration and Management.
Stan served in the U.S. Army Medical Corp from 1956 to 1960. He was selected for paramedic training and assigned to Emergency Services at DeWitt Army Hospital, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
After completing military service, he joined the National Bank of Detroit (now J.P. Morgan) in the branch training program. He spent several years in branch operations prior to joining the Human Resources division.
He progressed through several increasingly responsible positions reaching First Vice President and Director of Corporate Human Resource Programs. He retired from the Bank in 1996 after 37 years of service.
Upon retirement, Stan and his wife, Jan, moved to Prescott, Arizona. He continued his involvement in community activities, including the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Prescott Sunup Rotary Club. He was also an instructor at the Yavapai College Life Long Learning Institute (OLLI). Stan and Jan were married for 55 years. She preceded Stan in death in November 2017.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice E. Steiner and his parents. He survived by his children, Melinda Petzer, Tracey Steiner and Bret (Marti) Steiner. Grandchildren Mary Epps (Josh), Noah, Adam, Jacob and Samantha Steiner.
Service will be 10:00 a.m., Aug. 11, 2023 at the Prescott National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers: http://www. Mayoclinic.org/cure. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Stan’s online guest book. Services entrusted Heritage Memory Mortuary.
Information provided by the funeral home.
