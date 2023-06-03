Obituary: John M. Cuthbert

John M. Cuthbert of Chino Valley, Arizona, aged 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 1, 2023. He was born on October 18, 1934, in Oakland, California, to John and Edith Cuthbert, and was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Edith Cuthbert.

John proudly served his country in the United States Naval Reserve and later in the United States Air Force. After his military service, John worked tirelessly for the United States Postal Service until his retirement.

John was a member of Solid Rock Christian Fellowship (First Baptist of Prescott, Arizona), and a former member of Redwood Chapel Community Church in Castro Valley, California.

He was a devoted husband to Donna (Ummel) Cuthbert for 64 years, and a loving father to his children, Michael Cuthbert and Nancy Cuthbert. John was also a cherished brother to Vera Fitzpatrick and Lois Boggs, and a beloved brother-in-law to Pauline Letherman, Judy Pruitt, and Bonnie Ummel. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

At his request, there will be no services.

Information provided by the funeral home