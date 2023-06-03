Obituary: Jerry Dean Hodgson

Jerry D. Hodgson, the only child of Paul E. and Esther M. (Lettow) Hodgson, was born 21 March 1935 in Alden, Iowa.

He was educated in Iowa schools, and attended the State University of Iowa for two years. In 1956 he enlisted into the United States Air Force as an Aviation Cadet, and in September, 1957, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant and awarded his wings as a Pilot. Follow-on training enabled him to achieve his life-long ambition to become a fighter pilot.

Jerry had many assignments world-wide, including four overseas tours to Alaska and the Far East. He spent many years as an Instructor Pilot. His last overseas tour — and his second to Southeast Asia, in 1972-73 — was to Thailand, where he flew 189 combat missions as an F-4 Flight Commander and Assistant Squadron Operations Officer. He returned to the United States to the Air Training Command, and was assigned as Operations Officer for a T-38 Flying Training Squadron.

During this time he completed his college education at Phillips University, and subsequently attained a Master of Arts degree from Webster University. His final assignment in the Air Force was as the Chief, Flight Safety for Air Training Command.

He retired from the Air Force in 1980 as a Lieutenant Colonel. His decorations include three Distinguished Flying Crosses, 16 Air Medals, and three Meritorious Service Medals.

After his military retirement, he flew for two commuter airlines, and various corporate and charter organizations. In 1983, he went to Saudi Arabia as Superintendent of Airfield Operations at King Khalid International Airport — at the time, the largest civilian airport in the world.

He returned to the United States after five years and worked for the cities of San Bernardino and Ontario, California as the Occupational Health and Safety Officer, ultimately retiring in 1998. Thereafter, the family moved to Prescott, Arizona, where he resided at his death.

Jerry was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Alzafar Shrine. He belonged to the Order of Daedalians, the Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association, and the American Legion.

Jerry was married to Joan E. (Schuler) Hodgson of Iowa Falls, Iowa, in 1957 and had three children: Anthony Hodgson and wife Wendy of Double Springs, Alabama; Douglas S. Hodgson of New Braunfels, Texas (now deceased); and Susan E. Hodgson and husband, Billy Peebles, also of New Braunfels, Texas.

In 1988, Jerry married Marylou (Wallerius) Denton Hodgson with whom he lived out his remaining years. There are three step-children who preceded him in death: Michael Denton, of Yreka, California; Mark Denton, of Milton-Freewater, Oregon; and Cinda Denton, of Walla Walla, Washington. There are 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jerry’s motto was “A Fighter Pilot until I die!” He believed that fighter pilots did whatever was necessary to accomplish the mission. He respected, and admired those non-fighter pilots who displayed the same attributes.

The phrase “Duty, Honor, and Country” held real meaning for him, and he tried to live his life accordingly. In the words of John Gillespie Magee, Jerry has “... slipped the surly bonds of earth ... and touched the face of God!’’ Jerry is a fighter pilot no more.

Committal services with full military honors to be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at

Prescott National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to follow at the American Legion Post 6, 202 South Pleasant St., Prescott, AZ 86303. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Shriners Hospital for Children or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.