Obituary: Donald William Gray
March 16, 1935 — March 8, 2023

Originally Published: June 3, 2023 9:08 p.m.

Donald William Gray, formerly of Prescott, Arizona, died suddenly on March 8, 2023 in Eagle, Idaho, at the age of 87.

The son of William and Frances Gray, he was born in Detroit, raised in Guatemala and Panama, and finished school in Tucson, Arizona. He flew F-100’s for the Arizona and Puerto Rico National Guard. He studied business at the University of Arizona. He met Barbara Schwab while working as a pilot of DC-3’s for Caribair Airlines in Puerto Rico. They were married on Sept. 1, 1962 and moved to Atlanta as Don became a pilot for Delta Airlines. Don’s nomadic childhood continued into adulthood as they moved to Miami and Naples, Florida; Colorado, North Idaho, Oregon coast and then finally settling in Prescott, Arizona. He loved to tell stories of his childhood in Michigan, Panama and Guatemala and picking peas in Oregon to name a few. He was incredibly handy and pretty much could fix anything.

Don is survived by his two children: Kathryn (Robert) Hoellen of Spooner, WI and Eric (Kim) Gray of Eagle, ID; four grandchildren and a niece. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Barbara; his parents and his sister, Barbara.

His ashes will be interned at the Prescott, Arizona Veterans Cemetery on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Information provided by the family.

