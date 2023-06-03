Obituary: Carleen Robinson Wilcox Ellis

Carleen Robinson Wilcox Ellis of Roanoke, Virginia, was called Home by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

She was born in Saratoga Springs, New York on March 11, 1929, to the late R. Carl Robinson of Greenfield Center, New York and Gladys Franklin Wilbur Robinson of Quaker Springs, New York. She was also preceded in death by her beloved first husband, Lt. Stanton Granville Wilcox, USAF, who did not return from an aviation combat mission during the Korean War and was never found. As well, she was preceded in death later by her former husband, Ormiston Tupper Ellis.

Carleen is survived by a maternal cousin, Clair Wilbur VanWirt, and by paternal cousins, Ann Cornell, Jane (and Ken) Huffer, and Jo Ann (and Ray) Brooks. She is also survived by two very special “near-children” of theirs that she and her husband took in, parented, and then followed, prayed for, and assisted through the years, Copper Rain and Brad J. Berg.

As a young woman with a strong but kind, gentle, and compassionate personality, early on Carleen realized that she had the temperament and a calling to pursue nursing. Thus, after her graduation from Julia Richmond High School in New York City, she earned her Diploma from the West Suburban Hospital School of Nursing in Oak Park, Illinois in 1949, and from there her B.S. in Nursing from Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois in 1951, and then later her M.S. at the University of Colorado in Medical-Surgical Nursing, Boulder, Colorado in 1960. Through the years, she took additional post-graduate classes at the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Yavapai College, where she also was on the teaching staffs.

Prior to her academic positions, she held various nursing positions beginning in 1949 at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, Illinois, then in St. Paul, Minnesota. After that she moved to Arizona for the bulk of her nursing and teaching years. Having lived her formative years in New York City, she undoubtedly made a splash in Arizona, and it obviously was to Arizona’s good fortune. Having been a nurse for a decade, she chose to share her experience, her thoughtfulness, and her knowledge with younger nurses and nurses-to-be.

Initially she taught from 1960 to 1967 at University of Arizona in Tucson, Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, Phoenix College, and Mesa Community College. But then she had long-term positions at Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ, as Assistant Professor of Nursing from 1967 to 1976 and then her final position of Instructor of Nursing from 1976 to 1991 at Yavapai College, Prescott, Arizona, from which she retired.

Through those years, her performance was of such quality that she earned several awards, among which were 1974 Nurse of the Year, District #12, Arizona Nurses’ Association; 1976 Tempe Woman in Medicine and Health Care Delivery, a Bicentennial salute, Tempe Republican Women; 1990 Arizona Nurse of the Year, AzNA, American Nurses’ Association; and 1997 Yavapai College Emeritus Status for Lifetime Achievement.

Although Nursing was her calling and her joy (a true ministry to her), her foundation in life was her exceptionally strong faith in God. Throughout the years she has been active in many churches in the areas where she was nursing, and as well assisting many other ministries through her generosity and prayer life.

After her retirement, she moved to Roanoke in the summer of 1998 and began her Virginia life in the off-campus Friendship Retirement Community Independent Living. There, she was a valued member of the Board of the Friendship Association of Residents, and was the long-time recording secretary of FAR.

Carleen, also, immediately became a faithful congregant of Faith Alliance Church in Roanoke, where her friendly smile and pleasant personality helped many visitors to feel at home and her friends to know that they were deeply loved. Her constant prayer was, “May God the Father, Christ the Son, and the Holy Spirit be glorified.” She will be missed…but we rejoice with her that she is in the presence of The Almighty. Hallelujah!

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests no flowers and any forms of remembrance may be made to the following: Faith Alliance Church, 7505 Barrens Road, Roanoke, VA 24019; Greenfield Baptist Church, 30 Wilton Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833; Wheaton Associates, Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL 60187-5593; Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862-8200; or to Gideons International, Roanoke Valley Camp, 2900 Lebanon Road, Nashville, TN 37214. Online condolences may be shared at www.Oakeys.com.

Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service — North Chapel, Roanoke, VA (540) 362-1237.

Information provided by the funeral home.