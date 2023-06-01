UPDATE: Highway 89 remains closed after fatal crash near Ash Fork

The stretch of Highway 89 from Drake to Bullock Road, remains closed after an early morning fatal head-on crash involving a tanker truck and a GMC pickup truck, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The collision occurred at 6:15 a.m. today, June 1, in Highway 89 near Ash Fork, said Bart Graves, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The collision involved a tanker truck and a GMC pickup. “It was a head-on collision with a confirmed fatality,” Graves said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for more details as they are made available.