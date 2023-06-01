Emergency repairs underway in effluent line along Highway 89 north of Watson Lake roundabout
A leak in the effluent line that carries treated wastewater from the Sundog area to the city’s Antelope Hills Golf Course and Prescott Regional Airport-area percolation ponds in northeast Prescott will cause traffic changes on Highway 89, possibly for several days.
The City of Prescott reported in a news release on Thursday afternoon, June 1, that the Public Works Department had discovered a lead on the effluent line that runs parallel to and within northbound Highway 89.
“Therefore, crews will change traffic patterns with barricades starting at the Watson Lake roundabout to approximately Lillian Lane,” states the city news release. “These restrictions will be in place before the evening rush and could be in place for several days.”
The news release urges drivers to be cautious, attentive, and patient while driving through area.
“There is no estimated timeline for the completion of this emergency repair,” the release added. “Still, we will work diligently to make the repair and return the roadway to traffic as soon as safely possible.”
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to get to their destinations.
