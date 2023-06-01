Adoption Spotlight: Sean
Originally Published: June 1, 2023 9:42 p.m.
Sean is an energetic kid who enjoys anime, reading and dogs. Sean’s ideal day would be walking the dogs and playing games with his friends. He’s very social and loves being outdoors. Visit childrensheartgallery.org.
