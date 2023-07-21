Mark Cuban Explains How a Missed Investment Cost Him Billions

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona legislator gives ASU 60 days to respond to free speech suppression allegations Part-owner of Phoenix adult care home gets 21 years for fatally beating a patient in 2020 Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says 'yes' to boyfriend's hospital proposal CATCH 22 — Day 21: Prescott man sought for probation violation on child sex charges Cool off at ‘Wet & Wild Day’ Aug. 19 Embry-Riddle breaks ground on new Eagle Learning Complex PUSD praises city partnerships for school resource officers, workforce housing Chino Valley High School new principal eager to plant seeds, ‘tend the garden’ Prescott sets new heat records; no measurable rain at airport since May 2023 Prescott City Council candidates report $95,008 in campaign contributions through 2nd quarter

Subscribe Now
Friday, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Mark Cuban Explains How a Missed Investment Cost Him Billions

Colin Salao
Originally Published: July 21, 2023 2:34 p.m.

Mark Cuban is one of the richest men in the world, but even the savviest businessmen have their big misses.

The “Shark Tank” star guested on Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Heart” talk show streaming on Peacock, and the two recounted missing on one of the biggest investments of their lives: Uber  (UBER) - Get Free Report.

DON’T MISS: Mark Cuban's Latest Venture Could Save Billions Annually

Cuban said Travis Kalanick, co-founder of Uber, pitched the idea of what was then “Uber Cab” to him, and he “loved it.” But Cuban ended up lowballing Kalanick, leading to one of the biggest investment misses of his life.

“He had a valuation of $10 million, I said I’d do it at $5 million … [he] never came back to me,” Cuban said.

Cuban explained that his trepidation came from seeing Kalanick’s budget because he believed the company needed to spend more on marketing and taxi cab commissions.

“250 grand on a $10 million valuation, it’d be billions,” Cuban said.

Hart felt similar grief as Cuban as he was also offered to invest in Uber after being pitched by talent manager Troy Carter. Hart said that Carter told him that Uber would be strangers giving other people rides.

“Sounds like Murderville to me,” the comedian joked. “This has got to the stupidest shit I’ve ever heard.”

Hart said that to this day, he thinks about the $50,000 investment that could have brought him hundreds of millions in return.

More Mark Cuban:

Uber Technologies Inc. was founded in 2009 by Kalanick and Garrett Camp. The rideshare company went public in 2019 and has a market cap of $94 billion as of July 2023.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: