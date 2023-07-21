Conservative Commentator Says CMT Should Get the 'Target and Disney Treatment'

At first glance, the Country Music Television network doesn’t seem like a likely candidate for a conservative boycott.

After all, the channel is famous for playing patriotic-themed classics like Toby Keith’s “Made in America” and Brad Paisley’s “American Flag On the Moon”, among others.

Yet a boycott may be in the works over the CMT’s decision to drop Jason Aldean’s fresh hit “Don’t Try That in a Small Town”.

As usual, politics is in play after the network’s July 19 decision to ban the song, thought to be due to violent images depicted in the video, although CMT hasn’t explained its decision to de-platform the song.

Firebrands on the left and right have since faced off on social media over the move, with the former backing the decision to take the video down, citing racial and violent overtones. Meanwhile, the latter criticized the video ban over Aldean’s right to highlight America’s small communities that he believes are under threat from crime and violence.

The video, first released on July 14, accumulated 346,000 views before it was yanked by the CMT, according to Billboard.

In a response on his Instagram page, Aldean said pulling the video was “dangerous”.

“Try That In A Small Town,’ for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief,” he noted.

Now social media influencers are getting into the act with threats of a CMT boycott.

Turning Point USA founder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk said as much in a July 19 tweet.

“CMT just murdered their own brand and for what? Because a bunch of leftists who don’t even listen to country music complained about Jason Aldean’s music video? Let’s give CMT the Target and Disney treatment. Hold the line!” Kirk Tweeted.

Meanwhile, thousands of Twitter users have begun retweeting the hashtag, “#Boycott CMT.

Country Music Television shouldn’t take the threat of a boycott lightly. In recent months, Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light brand has seen sales drop by more than 28% over a conservative boycott stemming from the Dylan Mulvaney controversy, and Target slumped after a similar right-wing backlash over the retailer’s 2023 Pride apparel collection.

CMT hasn’t suffered the same fate yet, but a spark has been lit on the political right and the network may not be able to keep mum on the Aldean video ban much longer.