A Cordless Vacuum Shoppers Call Their ‘Favorite Purchase This Year’ Is Just $100 at Amazon Right Now
With a seemingly endless amount of cordless vacuums on the market, it can be difficult to narrow down the search to just one. Fortunately, we found a machine from a well-known brand that’s currently on sale for just $100 at Amazon and is backed by over 1,800 rave reviews. One person went as far as to call it their “favorite purchase this year.”
This Shark 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner doubles as a handheld dustbuster and comes with two attachments, making it ideal for all sorts of cleaning projects. The crevice tool and scrubbing brush are great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas with minimal effort. It also comes with a docking station that makes storage and recharging after its 30-minute runtime easy.
Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System, $100 (was $150) at Amazon
The vacuum uses an “ultracyclone” system that consists of two air streams with powerful suction and a durable filter. And because the design doesn’t use a brush roller, you won’t have to worry about hair clogging the machine. Everything is trapped inside the extra-large dust cup that offers hands-free disposal.
No matter if you’re using it on hard floors, a vehicle interior, or furniture, it’ll pick up all kinds of dust, dirt, and debris you might not even have known was there. Several reviewers even use it to clean cat litter and pet hair.
“We have five large dogs that roam the entire house… needless to say, there’s a lot of dirt, hair and bedding everywhere when we go to clean daily,” wrote a shopper. “This thing works amazingly. It really picks up all the dirt, sand and dog hair with no issues.”
Anyone who’s on a budget and looking for a new cordless vacuum should have the Shark 2-in-1 Cordless and Handheld Vacuum at the top of their list while it’s on sale. Take it from tons of reviewers and a satisfied customer who said it works so well, it “deserves 10 stars.”
