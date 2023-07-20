Google Just Hiked Up Some Prices Without Officially Telling Its Customers

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Heat-associated deaths in metro Phoenix rise during extreme weather, but lag behind last year's Ex-Arizona legislator chosen as replacement on Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Homes become 'air fryers' in Phoenix heat, people sacrifice on AC for fear of cost Suspect wanted in series of burglaries in Paulden ADOT’s Safety Message Contest returns Openings for wildlife will be installed in areas of US-Mexico border wall New K-12 social studies curriculum approved by PUSD board K9 dogs and their handlers show off expertise at annual demo CCJ leaders reeling from apparent embezzlement of more than $100K intended to benefit homeless and at-risk clients CATCH 22 — Day 20: Man convicted of auto theft and forgery wanted by YCSO

Subscribe Now
Thursday, July 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Google Just Hiked Up Some Prices Without Officially Telling Its Customers

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: July 20, 2023 4:29 p.m.

Cord cutting was all the rage five years ago as the rising cost of cable and satellite television forced consumers to reconsider how they paid for entertainment.

When Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Free Report, Disney  (DIS) - Get Free Report and other entertainment companies began offering their direct to consumer services at cheap prices, the move toward individualized services made sense. 

DON'T MISS: Netflix Just Made a Move That's Sure to Upset Its Customers

But as more customers have piled into those individual services, the cost of those services has started to increase, leaving consumers to wonder whether they were better off just paying one large bill for all of their entertainment needs instead of multiple smaller (and getting bigger) bills for entertainment dispersed over multiple platforms.

This week YouTube  (GOOGL) - Get Free Report has quietly increased the price of YouTube Premium by 17% to $14 per month (from $12 per month). The price of an annual subscription is now $20 more at $140 for the year. 

"We’re updating the price for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers in the U.S. to continue delivering great service and features. We believe this new price reflects the value of YouTube Premium," a YouTube spokesperson told 9to5Google, which first reported the silent change.

This is the second time in less than a year that YouTube has raised the price of one of its subscription plans. Last October, the company raised the price of its family plan to $23 per month.

Netflix also recently raised prices by eliminating the cheapest tier subscription it had for ad-free viewing.

Previously, the 'Basic' tier of Netflix allowed users to watch all of the shows and movies on the platform in standard definition, without advertising, for $9.99 a month.

Now, the company's cheapest ad-free options are the standard and premium tiers which cost $15.49 and $19.99 per month, respectively.

The 'Standard' tier still costs $6.99 and features ads and that option has proven to be lucrative for Netflix.

About 1.5 million people in the U.S. have signed up for the ad tier since the company launched it in November, per The Information.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: