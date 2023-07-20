Burger King Tests Two New Kinds Of Chicken Fries

Fast-food chains rarely do anything truly new. Aside from McDonald's McRib, which would at least have to be considered a cult favorite, most attempts to veer too far from the burger, chicken sandwich, and chicken nuggets model tend to become punchlines.

Even a seemingly logical leap like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Mighty Wings -- fried chicken wings -- has been widely rejected by the public. That's generally why chains like McDonald's, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report, and Burger King tend to work within a limited palette.

In the fast-food burger world, most limited-time offers (LTOs) or new menu items involve minor tweaks. Add a new sauce, slap on some bacon, or another popular topping and you have something new that's also familiar.

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has been a master of this as over the last few years most of the chain's innovation has been new takes on its classic Whopper. Some of these have been pretty novel, but at the end of the day, they're just slight variations on a very well-known sandwich.

Burger King, however, can take credit for one of the only major fast-food burger chain innovations in the 2000s, Chicken Fries. Now, the third-place burger chain has been testing two new versions of its modern menu classic and fans are going to want to try them.

Burger King has two new kinds of Chicken Fries Image source&colon Naomi Baker&solGetty Images

Burger King Tests Two New Chicken Fries Recipes

Chicken Fries sort of marry french fries and chicken nuggets. They're served in a fry-style container and they're meant to be easy to eat while on the go or driving. Basically, they're a thinner take on chicken fingers that look a bit like french fries.

Burger King has been successful enough with Chicken Fries that they have been a permanent menu item since their release in 2005. The chain has also offered a spicy take on the product and has rolled out different versions a few times.

Now, two new version of the modern classic have been spotted, according to a report from The Fast Food Post:

Chicken & Waffle Fries feature all-white meat Chicken Fries coated in a sweet waffle batter and deep-fried and served with a dip cup syrup.

feature all-white meat Chicken Fries coated in a sweet waffle batter and deep-fried and served with a dip cup syrup. Chicken Parm Fries feature all-white meat Chicken Fries breaded with parmesan, garlic, and Italian herbs and served with a cup of marinara sauce for dipping.

The newest Chicken Fries variants are being offered at select Burger King locations in the Boston area beginning July 24. Burger King has not publicly commented on its latest menu innovation or shared plans for a wider rollout.

Burger King Balances Innovation and Technology

McDonald's has focused more of its efforts in recent years on improving its process to better serve customers in the digital era. That has included improving its technology and slimming down its menu.

Burger King has been attempting to balance menu innovation and following its rival in the technology and process part of its business. That's something RBI CEO Josh Konza talked about during his company's first-quarter earnings call.

"Digital ordering has fundamentally changed the business over the years and will continue to be a major driver of growth for the next several years," he shared.

The CEO also talked about innovations that have yet to come to the U.S.

"I had a chance to see some of the latest digital innovation recently in China, where the front counter POS is becoming less relevant, and nearly all orders can be online channels. Some brands are even beginning to sunset their kiosk programs that transition entirely to mobile ordering," he added.