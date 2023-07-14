OFFERS
TheStreet Readers Kept Buying This Cordless Vacuum During Prime Day, and It’s Still 75% Off

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: July 14, 2023 1:30 a.m.

If you couldn’t shop during Amazon Prime Day, you’re in luck because there are still tons of items on sale that don’t require a Prime membership. Although the benefits like fast shipping, Prime Video, and Prime Music are still worth signing up for if you haven’t already.

One of the most notable deals still available to post-Prime Day shoppers is the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that’s a striking 75% off. Thanks to double discounts, you can purchase one for just $110 as long as you apply Amazon’s $20-off on-page coupon before adding it to your cart.

There’s no way to tell how long this deal will last considering the parade of deals ended hours ago, so don’t hesitate.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $110 (was $450) at Amazon

Amazon

Get it!

This 6-in-1 cordless vacuum makes cleaning a quick and easy task since it can be used in various ways and comes with every attachment you’ll need. It has LED lights on the front and uses powerful suction to remove dirt, debris, and hair from practically all types of surfaces, including hard floors and low-pile carpets.

The extendable wand is detachable from the base and is a great tool for cleaning hard-to-reach areas like ceilings and baseboards. One of the best features is the top portion (including the motor, filter, and canister) can be used on its own as a handheld vacuum to clean furniture and vehicles without having to deal with extension cords. As for battery life, it runs for up to 45 minutes on a single charge, which should be enough to clean an entire room.

Its five-stage sealed filtration system consists of a HEPA filter, mesh filter, stainless steel strainer, and cyclone separation that removes 99.99% of pollutants and pollens from the air. So not only does this vacuum clean your floors, but it also helps keep the air at a good quality level.

The vacuum might not have hundreds of ratings just yet, but that’s sure to change soon considering it was TheStreet’s reader’s most-bought vacuum from Prime Day. One reviewer who said it’s the “best way to clean” referred to it as a “game-changer” for how quickly and efficiently it cleans.

“Even though it's really lightweight, the suction and motorized brush heads do a great job of picking up everything,” wrote another shopper.

Take it from the people already reaping the benefits of this cordless vacuum, and take advantage of this surprising post-Prime Day deal while you still can.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

